











In December 2021, after a break of almost two years, the world-famous Russian ballet ensemble will once again perform for Czech audiences, including a show at the Brno Exhibition Centre on December 10th. Photo Credit: Royal Moscow Ballet.

Czech Rep., Jul 12 (BD) – The Royal Moscow Ballet will return to the Czech Republic in December, after an absence of more than two years. Accompanied by the timeless and haunting music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the cream of Russian ballet talent will perform an exclusive version of Swan Lake in Prague, Brno and Ostrava.

Czech audiences will once again have an opportunity to appreciate the world-renowned ensemble, whose members are award-winning ballet artists from across Russia. The performance will be complemented by beautiful costumes and decorations, and of course the music of Tchaikovsky, which has made Swan Lake the most famous ballet in the world.

Completed in 1876, Tchaikovsky’s work was inspired by the fairy-tale story of the cursed Swan Princess, and laid the foundations for the classical Russian ballet school. The romantic story of great love and betrayal is still a hit with ballet audiences of all ages, and is part of the classical repertoire of all ballet companies.

Photo Credit: Royal Moscow Ballet.

The first choreography for Swan Lake, for the Bolshoi Moscow Theater in 1877, was devised by the Czech dancer and choreographer Václav Reisinger. This staging was performed 40 times at the Bolshoi, but the choreography that made Swan Lake famous, by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, was not staged until 1895 at the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg. It was this choreography that became the basis of the classical Russian ballet school, and a cherished part of European cultural heritage. It is this version that is still performed today by the Royal Moscow Ballet.

Tickets are now on sale for the three-date tour, which will stop at the GONG Multifunctional Hall in Ostrava on December 9th, the Brno Exhibition Centre on December 10th, and Prague Congress Centre on December 11th.