The construction of a tram tunnel on Žabovřeská is progressing rapidly. The South Moravian Directorate of Roads (ŘSD) has announced that 150 metres of the tunnel has already been excavated. Photo: ŘSD.

Brno, Jul 7 (BD) – The tunnel with the escape chute will consist of a single bore.

The total length of the tunnel to be excavated is 334m.

Trams will run through at a speed of 50-60 km/h.

