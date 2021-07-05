











From Monday to Friday last week, the number of new cases was one-third to two-thirds higher week-on-week. On Saturday there were 124 new confirmed cases, according to data published by the Ministry of Health on Monday. Photo: KK / BD.

Czech Rep., Jul 5 (BD) – There have been nine cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week, and 16 per 100,000 in the past 14 days.

The reproduction number “R” (the number of secondary infected individuals per confirmed case) fell slightly on Monday morning, but remains above 1.

PCR testing has intensified over the past few days. Laboratories performed over 12,000 PCR tests on Sunday, almost 5,000 more than a week earlier. Many are now taking PCR tests before leaving for summer holidays, and children before going to summer camps.

Prague and Plzen have reported the most new cases in the country in the past seven days. 355 cases were confirmed in Prague (26.59 per 100,0000 inhabitants), compared to 29 in Brno (7.58 per 100,0000 inhabitants).

As of Monday July 5th, 30 people with Covid-19 are in hospital care, just around a half less than a week earlier (54). Two patients are currently in serious condition. Since the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020, 1.7 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Czech Republic.