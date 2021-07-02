











The National Theatre of Brno and Filharmonie Brno have joined the movement of solidarity with South Moravian villages that were devastated by a tornado last Thursday, hosting benefit concerts on Friday and Saturday respectively to raise funds for those affected. Photo Credit: KK / BD.

Brno, July 2 (BD) – Several villages in South Moravia were severely affected by an unprecedented catastrophe last Thursday. Many organisations have joined the wave of solidarity with those affected, and the National Theatre of Brno (NdB) and Filharmonie Brno are both organising benefit concerts to support the devastated communities.

The NdB benefit concert CARMINA BURANA will take place at 5pm on Friday, July 2nd, on the piazzetta in front of the Janáček Theatre. In case of bad weather on the day of the concert, the event will take place inside the building. The cantata “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff will be performed in support of the affected villages. The choir and orchestra of Janáček’s NdB opera will be conducted by Marko Ivanovič, the chief conductor of NdB.

The concert is being held in cooperation with the Diocesan Charity of Brno (Diecézní Charita Brno). No entry fee will be charged to enter the concert, however, people are requested to support the Charity Helping People Affected by a Tornado by donating through www.ndbpomaha.cz.

Then on Saturday, a joint orchestra of Filharmonie Brno and the Czech Philharmonic will perform the “Concert of Hope”, to express solidarity with those affected and thanks to those who have helped, under the baton of Tomáš Netopil. The program includes the Czech national anthem followed by two pieces by Antonín Dvořák. The concert will take place at 8.10pm in the riding hall of Valtice Castle, and will be broadcast live by Czech Television on ČT 1 and Čt Art.

Spectators of the concert who wish to contribute are encouraged to visit darujme.cz/promoravu, use the fundraising account 200900222/0800, or contribute via DMS message by messaging DMS TORNADO 90 to the telephone number 87 777.