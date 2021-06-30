











Photo Caption: The Brno Cricket Club will have two matches this Sunday in North Brno. Photo credit: Brno Cricket Club.

Brno, June 30 (BD) — Baseball extraliga returns with full July schedule for both local teams and FC Zbrojovka joins SK Líšeň 2019 in the Fortuna:Národní Liga, which starts July 24.

CRICKET

Brno Cricket Teams to Host Matches Sunday

Given that the sport is popular in warm-weather countries, cricket feels like a summer sport. Therefore, this weekend, with the hot and humid weather conditions, what better way to spend a leisurely day than sitting back, relaxing and watching quality cricket?

This Sunday, the Brno Cricket Club will have two matches at the Brno Cricket Ground in North Brno.

The BCC Raptors will host Vinohrady Cricket Club Biancos at 11 a.m. Then, the BCC Raiders, who play in Division 2, will play Prague Cricket Club Rooks at 3 p.m.

BCC Rangers, who are in Division 1, will play the PCC Kings at Scott Page Field in Prague on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Last week, the Rangers faced Vinohrady Rosso on Saturday, winning the toss, electing to bat first, and scoring 110/10 (20 overs). Vinohrady Rosso lost by 20 runs (90/10) in 19.4 overs. Ashish Matta was named the man of the match.

In the second game, the Division 2 BCC Raiders batted first against the Vinohrady Biancos. The Raptors scored 98/10 (18.3) and won the match by 17 runs. As the Biancos scored 81.8 (in 20 overs). Praveen Prasad was the Man of the Match.

The T20 season, which has 20 overs, will conclude at the end of the month.

The Brno Cricket Ground is in North Brno. Click here for a map. Parking is available nearby, although not past the bridge because of the restricted road. The nearest stop on Tram No. 1 is Kořískova. Bus 42 and 70 leave from Semilasso; get off at Žitná.

Cricket is the world’s second most popular sport by viewership. If you don’t know much about cricket, get a quick rundown with this video. Click here.

BASEBALL

Domestic Baseball Continues for Draci, Hroši

After a weeklong break for international tournaments, the baseball extraliga continues this weekend. Both Brno teams are in the Top Six, which is the second phase of the season that takes place mostly in July and where the seedings for the postseason are determined. The defending-champion Draci beat the Hroši Brno in two of three games in the first weekend of the Top Six earlier this month.

Draci Brno has a three-game series against Sokol Hluboká on Friday and Saturday (at home) and on the road on Sunday.

Cardion Hroši Brno host Tempo Praha for a double-header on Saturday, then travel to Prague to finish the series on Sunday.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

FOOTBALL

Schedules Released for Národní Liga

FC Zbrojovka, having washed out of the top league after one season, is back in the Fortuna:Národní Liga with cross-town SK Líšeň 2019, giving local football fans two big rivalry games for the 2021-2022 season.

SK Líšeň 2019 will start its third season in the second highest domestic league at home against FK Viktoria Žižkov on July 24. That day, FC Zbrojovka will be at FC Mas Taborsko.

Zbrojovka and Líšeň 2019 will meet in Líšeň around Aug. 21 and meet in Kralovo Pole around March 19.

For updated information and the schedule for the Fortuna:Národní Liga, go to the league website at https://www.fnliga.cz/ . The FC Zbrojovka team website is at https://fczbrno.cz/. The SK Líšeň 2019 team website is at https://www.sklisen.com/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.