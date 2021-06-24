











The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU) has issued another storm warning for tonight. CHMU has issued a “low level of risk” alert for possible storms from 8pm tonight until 3am tomorrow morning. Photo Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep., June 24 (BD) – “At the beginning of the night, thunderstorms could cause intense rainfall, gusts of wind around 70 km/h, and occasionally hail,” said Petr Münster from the South Moravian branch of CHMU.

On Saturday, we can expect partly cloudy skies and occasional showers or thunderstorms. The lowest night temperatures will be between 16 and 12°C, the highest day temperatures 22 to 26°C. The weather on Sunday will be similar, with temperatures only slightly higher.

Monday and Tuesday will bring very hot weather again, with day temperatures at around 31-32°C. The beginning of the next week will be sunny, with no rain forecast. Temperatures will drop slightly from the middle of next week.

Map: Levels of weather warnings on the territory of the Czech Republic. Credit: Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU).

The average temperature in the Czech Republic in the period from June 21st to July 18th is 18°C. The lowest average of 13.9°C was detected in 1941, the highest of 20.6°C in 2006.