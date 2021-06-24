











The traditional ‘Transport Nostalgia’ event will take place over the upcoming weekend, celebrating the 152nd anniversary of Brno’s Public Transport System. The celebration will consist of numerous activities involving various different historical transport on which Brno residents can travel. Photo Credit: ZM / BD.

Brno, June 24 (BD) – On Saturday and Sunday this weekend, the Brno Transport Company (DPMB), together with the Technical Museum of Brno, will celebrate the 152nd anniversary of public transport in Brno with the traditional Transport Nostalgia event.

Almost 20 historical transport vehicles, from horse-drawn trams to carriages from the 1980s, will be exhibited at náměstí Svobody during the event. In addition, the Škoda 706 RTO bus and the Karosa ŠM 11, which carried passengers in the 1960s and 1980s, will be presented to the public for the first time.

Photo: Historical tram on Náměstí Svobody, 2019. Credit: ZM / BD.

On Saturday, the vehicles will be displayed from 10am to 11am, and available for short rides from 11am until 5 pm. On Sunday, the rides will be available from 1pm to 5pm.

The vehicles will run on pre-planned routes. The horse-drawn tram will run across the city center, the Caroline steam will pass through Cejl to Husovice, while electric trams will reach the loop at Maloměřický most. Buses and trolleybuses will run a circular route, from náměstí Svobody to Masarykova, on Saturday only.

Tickets are issued for a specific departure time, on which a seat is guaranteed. It is therefore necessary to buy a separate ticket for your return journey. If you miss the departure, it is possible to board other departures on the same route, but only if there is sufficient capacity.

Photos: “Transport Nostalgia” Exhibition on Náměstí Svobody, 2019. Credit: ZM / BD.