













For the 24th annual Ignis Brunensis fireworks festival, five international artistic pyrotechnic displays will illuminate the sky over Špilberk Castle between June and August, and a drone show over Kraví hora with musical accompaniment is being prepared for Saturday, August 7th. Photo Credit: Courtesy of MMB.

Brno, June 22 (BD) – The production team for the Ignis Brunensis festival is preparing a series of five fireworks displays over Brno’s Špilberk Castle. Four international in-competition artistic firework shows will take place at 10.30pm on June 26th, July 3rd, August 7th, and August 14th. The fifth show will take place at the beginning of the school year on September 11th, with an out-of-competition epilogue devoted to all children everywhere.

This year, the festival will also feature a greener and less noisy substitute for fireworks. A drone show over Kraví Hora will be performed on Saturday, August 7th, at 9.30pm, and repeated at 11pm. The eight-minute performance will be coordinated with the Planet Festival, organized by the Brno Observatory and Planetarium on Kraví hora from August 6th to 12th.

Safety at the show on Kraví hora will be ensured by a designated protection zone. A maximum of 100 drones can be in the air at one time, and several test flights will be conducted before the event to guarantee a safe and secure show.

“The planned drone show will refer to this year’s jubilee – 60 years of humans in space – and will complement the Planet Festival. The event to revive the traditional fireworks show will feature a hundred drones on Kraví hora, whose flight will be controlled by a four-member team of pilots. I believe that this ecological and environmentally-friendly form of entertainment will attract spectators who want to enjoy the light patterns in the night sky,” said Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti).

An agreement was reached with the confirmed participating countries (moved back from last year) that their in-competition shows at Brno Dam would be postponed until 2022. Špilberk Castle was chosen as the main location for 2021, and the teams began preparing brand new firework projects. The theme of this year’s Ignis Brunensis is “Messages”, in the form of salutations and wishes from Brno to the world and from the world to Brno.