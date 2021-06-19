













TIC Brno has revamped their range of tours for this summer. Authentic Tours – Summer in Brno will offer a wide variety of routes for all ages. From “running tours” to “Brno’s ugliest places”, there are plenty of opportunities for a new perspective on the city. Photo Credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep. June 18 (BD) – For many this summer will still be one to enjoy closer to home, and so TIC Brno has come up with a new series of Authentic Tours which promise to reveal new facets of Brno even to those who know it by heart. This Summer in Brno, the tours will encompass the greatest landmarks of the city, but will also stop by modest and usually unnoticed locations that hide interesting stories. Children and seniors alike can find tours specially made for them.

Particularly exceptional are the “running tours”, as Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO, explained: “The so-called running tours are known from abroad, but they are still unique in our country. We bet on them because we want to revive this product. We believe that the new format will attract the younger generation, which is also this year’s goal.” The 6 and 10 km long routes go further than any normal tour, following a professional guide through routes that pass locations such as villa Tugendhat, Cejl, Pavillon, and Špilberk.

More specialized thematic tours are also available for a wide variety of topics, from Functionalism to 16th and 17th century aristocratic stories. For children, the interactive Detective Story of the Lost Key promises mystery and a dive into Brno’s legends. You can also visit the “ugliest places in Brno” or find out about “dating in Brno in the eighties”. From Art Nouveau to Baroque there are tours for every artistic taste. You can check the entire programme at https://ticbrno.cz/autenticke-prohlidky-leto. Tickets can be bought online or at Radnická 8 or Panenská 1.