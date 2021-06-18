













The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is launching the dovolena2021.cz website, making it easier for people in the Czech Republic to find travel information and the current safety restrictions in 14 popular holiday destinations. The ministry has also established a call center for travel inquiries.and opened some consular offices for the season. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., June 18 (BD) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched a new website, dovolena2021.cz, where people in the Czech Republic can find up-to-date information regarding travel to 14 popular holiday destinations: Bulgaria, Egypt, Croatia, Italy, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Greece, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Tunisia, and Turkey.

“There are different restrictions for different groups of people for each country and there is a huge amount of information, from the conditions to enter the destination country, to situations that may arise, such as the procedure in case someone gets infected in a foreign country. The new website is a place where people can get clear information about travelling to destinations which, according to our data, are the most popular among Czechs,” said Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhánek at a press conference.

To spend the summer holidays in Italy, for instance, travellers must provide a negative PCR or antigen test not older than 48 hours, fill in and send a digital electronic form, and report their arrival to the local ASL medical facility. Italy has not introduced exemptions for vaccinated people, while, when travelling to Croatia, conditions vary depending on which vaccination the traveller received.

To travel to Croatia it is necessary to fill in the arrival form and present proof of immunity, either a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours, an antigen test not older than 48 hours, or confirmation of prior illness demonstrated by doctor’s certificate or a positive test performed in the last 180 days, but older than 11 days. Children under the age of 12 are exempted if the parents/legal guardians they are traveling with meet one of the above conditions for entry into Croatia.

The website also provides information on the current restrictions in the countries of destination, the local pandemic situation, and useful contacts. The ministry has also established a call center for travel inquiries at 222 264 222.

During the summer holiday season, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open consular offices in Barcelona (​​Spain), Burgas (Bulgaria), Rijeka and Split (Croatia), and Valletta (Malta). Joint police patrols are also being set up in Croatia, Bulgaria, and Albania. In places where there is neither an embassy nor an honorary consulate, Czech travellers can contact any EU member state embassy for help.

Kulhánek also presented some changes to travel restrictions, valid from Monday, June 21st. The list of “green” countries will be extended, with tourists from the USA allowed to visit the Czech Republic again after almost a year, if they have proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“It will be possible for vaccinated people to return from high-risk countries to the Czech Republic without the need for five days of isolation. For example, from Egypt, it will be possible to fly to the Czech Republic, have a PCR test done immediately, and, after a negative result, go to work the next day,” said Kulhánek.