













From Friday until Sunday this weekend, all branches of Czech Post will be closed for planned operational maintenance of the company’s data centers. The shutdown will affect branches of both Czech Post and Balíkoven Partner. Photo Credit: NS / BD.

Czech Rep., June 15 (BD) – All branches of Czech Post (Česká pošta) will be closed from 7pm on Friday until midnight on Sunday, for planned operational maintenance of the company’s data centers. The shutdown will affect branches of both Czech Post and Balíkoven Partner, which will not deliver packages during the outage.

During the temporary interruption, websites managed by Czech Post will be unavailable, including applications such as Shipment Tracking, Shipment Calculator, Information on post offices and PodaniOnline, and it will not be possible to contact the Czech Post call center during this time. However, the data box system will remain in operation.

Czech Post operates 3,200 branches, either on its own or through partners. According to a proposal made on May 21st by Interior Minister Jan Hamáček and Roman Knap, General Director of Czech Post, Roman Knap, the company will be divided into two separate state enterprises. The branch network will become an independent entity, including its real estate and staff.

The main reason is the method of reimbursing the costs of the so-called universal service, i.e. such services that the state orders from the post office, the costs of which are not sufficiently compensated. The new arrangement could be an effective way to allow the company to finance the loss itself.

“The network of Czech Post branches is unique, and we know very well that the activities of the post office are crucial, especially in smaller towns and villages. That is why we want to preserve it. However, the post office can’t pay for it,” said Hamáček, adding that the change will not involve the loss of branches or dismissal of employees, who currently number around 27,000 people.