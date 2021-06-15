













From today until September 15th, the Brno and Its Churches project is giving visitors inside access into some liturgical places in Brno that are usually closed to the public. Those interested can also register for tours and lectures to learn more about local sacral buildings. Photo Credit: NS / BD.

Brno, June 15 (BD) – From June 15th to September 15th, the Brno and Its Churches project is giving the public access to the main sites of worship in the city, such as Petrov Cathedral, St. James Church, the Jan Amos Comenius “Red Church”, and others. Some churches are normally open only during ceremonies and on special occasions, such as the Capuchin monastery, which will be accessible for the next three months.

This year, the project has also added locations outside the city center, including the St. Giles Church in Brno-Komárov, the oldest functioning site of worship in Brno, and a modern church dedicated to the Blessed Sister Maria Restituta, recently built in Brno-Lesná.

Visitors can also sign up for guided tours of sacral architecture, by registering in advance online or at tourist information centers. The tours, however, will not be available during ceremonies. These and other events are listed on the websites of the individual parishes, and at this website.