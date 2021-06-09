













Photo Caption: Both Cardion Hroši Brno (shown above) and Brno Draci made it to the Top Six, where they will play for postseason positioning. Photo Credit: Lenka Brožová.

Brno, June 9 (BD) — American Football scheduled to start next month.

BASEBALL

Draci Win Brno, But Rematch Soon

The two Brno baseball teams met to finish off the first phase of the extraliga season and the status quo held as Draci Brno swept Cardion Hroši Brno in three games.

The defending-champion Draci won 6-0 on Friday, 9-13 on Saturday and 9-1 on Sunday.

Both teams had already secured positions in the Top Six of the standings and they will meet again as the best teams in the league position themselves for the postseason over the next couple months.

In fact, they will meet again soon. After a weeklong break, the Top Six teams will begin series. The Brno teams drew each other for the first round, with games in South Brno on June 18 at 7 p.m then in Jundrov on June 19 and June 20 at 1 p.m.

Arrows Ostrava (21-6) is clearly the team to beat statistically. The team scored 275 runs in 27 games, much better than the 161 of Hroši Brno and the 155 of both the Draci and Eagles Praha.

Draci Brno (18-8), which has a final first-phase game to play tonight at home against Olympia Blansko, is second in the standings, followed by Eagles Praha (17-10), Sokol Hluboká (17-10), Cardion Hroši Brno (14-13) and Tempo Praha (13-14).

Michal Ondráček of Hroši Brno is leading the league with an impressive .478 batting average. The next four players on the list are from Ostrava’s powerful offense.

Draci, as normal, have top pitchers. Radim Chroust (5-2) has a 1.02 ERA, 41 strikeouts and 15 walks. David Mergans (5-1) has a 1.58 ERA with a similar strikeout-walk ratio: 37-14.

The Draci are scheduled to play Ostrava on July 8, 9 and 10 in a rematch of the last year’s championship series and a potential preview for this year’s championship series.

For updated information and the schedule for Czech extraliga baseball, go to the league website at https://extraliga.baseball.cz/. Use Google Chrome, right-click anywhere on the page and select “Translate to English”.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Season Starts Next Month

The highest league of American football has announced that it will start on July 10. It is unclear as to the number of teams that will participate. The league hopes for a truncated season with six rounds, which will fit with an international series of games and help maintain youth leagues. The Czech Bowl will take place between Sept. 10-13.

Restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic pushed the 2020 season into the fall and then cut it short just as the postseason was starting, with the Brno Sigrs poised for success.