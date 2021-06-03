











Brno and South Moravia are preparing for the summer season with an exciting program of events for all ages. A new destination campaign is being prepared in the city, and the municipality has waived some of the fees for entrepreneurs in the field of tourism and hospitality. Photo Credit: Kolařík Zdenek / MMB.

Brno, June 3 (BD) – For this year’s summer season, the municipality has waived some of the fees in the field of tourism and hospitality, to encourage what draws people to the city: gastronomy and charming tourist destinations.

“I believe that these economically beneficial steps will make it easier for these spheres to return after the pandemic, and visitors to the city will be able to appreciate the atmosphere of Brno as a popular tourist destination again,” said Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková (ODS).

Among the economic relief that the city will provide is fees for restaurant gardens. Most of them are in the Brno-střed district, which also collects the most money in fees – over CZK 4.8 million last year. In total, deputies have approved compensation for all city districts of an expected CZK 6 million.

Additional compensation to city districts concerns the local residence tax, which has been waived by a decision of the council for the period from May 24th to the end of 2021, to revive tourism and mitigate the impact of the emergency anti-epidemic measures. The local residence fee is paid by those who are not registered in the municipality but live in temporary accommodation for a maximum of 60 days. Fees are collected by the landlord and paid to the city districts. The total amount to be compensated is almost CZK 8 million.

Last but not least, gastronomy and city nightlife have also been assisted by amendments to the anti-alcohol decree, which were approved last year and expanded the list of public spaces where it is possible to consume alcohol. It is now possible to drink at Zelny trh, Jakubské náměstí, Dominikánské náměstí, and Římské náměstí, as well as in city center parks including Lužánky, Tyršův sad, and Obilní trh.

Photo Credit: Marie Schmerková / MMB.

The city will enter the new season with a new destination campaign: Brno True Story, which aims to support domestic tourism. Brno is shown in its authenticity, as a city of well-being, excellent gastronomy, coffee, culture, and monuments. Through visuals, a video spot with a 1990s feeling and gifs, the campaign targets three main groups of visitors: young adults, families with children, and mature adults. The campaign will be launched in mid-June, online, on social networks, in the press, and through outdoor advertising.

Photo Credit: Marie Schmerková / MMB.

The summer cultural program in Brno will include artistic productions, such as festivals, theater, music performances, a summer cinema in the courtyard of the town hall, and lounge relaxation zones. According to Marek Fišer, Brno Councillor for Culture, Brno city center will also be livened up this summer by the Brno Brasil Fest, the stylish Pop Messe, and the Brno Summer Music Marathon, while new projects are also emerging, such as the outdoor stage of independent culture, ERROR404.

Photo: Brno Brazil Fest. Credit: Kolařík Zdenek / MMB.

On June 27th from 3pm, there will be an event for the whole family to celebrate the end of this non-traditional school year. Visitors will find a playful afternoon with lots of fun for children, including games, theater performances, creative workshops, and other activities. The festival will also offer dance halls with swing and rock’n’roll rhythms, concerts, public ballet performances, and other events.

Photo: Brno Music Marathon. Credit: Michal Růžička / TIC.

In 2023, everyone who visits the city will be able to visit the new information centre of the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region on Zámečnická.

“We are currently working to establish a new information center in the area of ​​Zámečnická, a joint project for Brno and South Moravia. The information center will provide tourists and residents with high-quality information and additional services in one place, including ticket sales, luggage storage, a wide range of souvenirs, and design gifts from Brno and South Moravia,” said Kristýna Černá (ODS), Brno City councillor for tourism and marketing.

The building which will house the center is a protected monument, owned by the City of Brno. The cost of the reconstruction is estimated at CZK 13.3 million, not including interior equipment to be provided by TIC BRNO and the South Moravia Tourist Board. The construction will proceed under the City of Brno’s Department of Monument Care and the National Monuments Institute, and the modifications themselves will start next year and should be completed by the end of 2022.