











Vaccine registration will open to people aged 16-29 from Thursday midnight. According to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, there are 1.485 million people in this age group. 113 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, 83 fewer than a week earlier. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 31 (BD) – Yesterday, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced on Twitter that vaccine registration for those aged 16-29 will open at midnight on Thursday, meaning all adults in the country will be able to register from Friday, June 4th.

This was originally expected from Tuesday, June 1st, but the registration was delayed because a large number of people from the 30-50 age group were still waiting to receive their first dose.

“It’s because the second doses are coming in. We’re getting some supplies, people are going for the second dose, and those vaccinated for the first time may have to wait a while,” said Health Minister Adam Vojtěch on Friday.

The minister said he did not yet know when younger children would be vaccinated, but believed that the government would launch the 12+ group in the second half of the summer at the latest.

Since the beginning of vaccination, almost 5.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the Czech Republic and over 1.4 million people have been fully vaccinated with both the doses required to complete vaccination.

Since the beginning of May, there have been 28,303 newly confirmed cases, an average of about 943 per day. Tests on Sunday confirmed 113 new cases of Covid-19 in the Czech Republic, 83 less than a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health. This is the lowest daily increase since August 2nd last year, when 101 cases were confirmed.