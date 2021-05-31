











In its 66th season, Filharmonie Brno will perform more concerts than usual, after more than six months of closure. Educational activities for children, tours, and workshops will enrich the full program of live music. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Filharmonie Brno.

Brno, May 31 (BD) – This year, Filharmonie Brno will celebrate its 66th season, staging a full program for the next eleven months.

“Based on the responses and reactions, we can see that the appetite for live music has grown significantly after more than six months of fasting. I must say that not only for our listeners but also our musicians. That is why we have prepared more concerts, and we have also introduced a new subscription series of chamber evenings,” said Marie Kučerová, the director of Filharmonie Brno.

Stars who have enjoyed extraordinary success with the audience will return to Brno, including Elisabeth Leonskaja, Martina Janková, Maki Namekawa, Matt Haimovitz, Emanuele Arciuli, solo oboist of the Berlin Philharmonic Dominik Wollenweber, bassoonist Guilhaume Santana and jazz piano legend Brad Mehldau.

Photo: E. Leonskaja and D. R. Davies in December 2018. Credit: Courtesy of Filharmonie Brno.

“We focus on two essential or even vital areas of responsibility. Firstly, preserving and expanding our great tradition of classical music, and secondly, making live performances of this music available to the widest possible audience,” said the orchestra’s chief conductor, Dennis Russell Davies.

Photo: M.Namekawa and D.R.Davies in March 2019. Credit: Courtesy of Filharmonie Brno.

Vítězslav Mikeš, dramaturg of Filharmonie Brno, announced that the orchestra will celebrate the Beethoven anniversary in the form of a tribute, with performances of other composers including Liszt, Hindemith, and Franck at the Janáček Theater and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in Besední dům.

With the Czech premieres of works by Lithuanian Kutavičius, Latvian Vasks, and Estonian Sumera, Filharmonie Brno declares its traditional performance by Baltic composers. The same goes for Jan Novák, a composer closely connected with Brno, whose 100th birthday will be marked at this year’s Moravian Autumn.

In addition to the concert performances, Filharmonie Brno will also significantly strengthen educational activities for children, schools, young professionals, and adults. Holiday workshops are complemented by joint events for children and parents, programs and concerts for kindergartens and schools, master classes, and adult education.

“We met with children five times a week in the online space for a year, so we are looking forward to seeing them in person,” said Kristýna Drášilová, a teacher at Filharmonie Brno.

The orchestra has also organized tours in the prestigious halls of Austria, Germany, and Great Britain, where it will present performances by mostly Czech composers, during nine concerts in nine cities, as announced by the orchestra manager Pavel Šindelář.

Tickets will be available also online from June 7th. The sale of tickets for a Tailor-made Season, with which customers can choose any number of concerts across the main subscription cycles, will start two weeks later, on June 21st. The program of the 66th Filharmonie Brno season can be downloaded here, and the educational catalogue here.

Brno Daily is a media partner of Filharmonie Brno.