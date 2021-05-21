











The City of Brno will allocate sections of 27 municipal waste collection centres to Green Logistics CZ, to create return points for tyres. Brno residents will thus have many more locations to hand in used tyres, free of charge. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, May 21 (BD) – The Environment Department of the City of Brno is to sign an agreement with Green Logistics CZ s.r.o. to set up public return points for waste tyres in 27 locations throughout Brno.

“When choosing the locations, we took into account the fact that there should be space for at least 50 old tyres. This will almost double the current capacity for used tyres. Brno City Council will sign a contract with a company that will take the tyres away, and the collection itself could be launched in June,” said Petr Hladík (KDU-CSL), First Deputy Mayor of Brno.

Until now, residents have been able to use 14 collection centers designated for this purpose, but for a fee. The company will ensure that the transport of waste tyres from the end-user to the processor will be carried out at the tyre manufacturer’s expense.

“In addition, there will be no fees for handing over and removing tyres. Until now, residents had to pay 30 crowns for a tyre without a hubcap and 55 crowns for a tyre with a hubcap at Brno collection centers. Free return was only possible in services or shops. Tyres thrown away at sorted waste points or directly into containers are also a problem,” added Hladík.

The handover of waste tyres will be possible regardless of their age or brand, and also without needing the purchase of a new product.

“We want tyre disposal to be as easy as possible, so that tyres do not end up in forests, ponds, or ditches by the roads. The network of return points will therefore be relatively dense,” concluded Hladík.

Street District Street District Adamovská Brno-Útěchov Bieblova Brno-sever Drozdí Brno-Ořešín Dusíkova Brno-sever Josefy Faimonové Brno-Líšeň Jana Svobody Brno-sever Korejská Brno-Žabovřesky Košuličova Brno-jih Lazaretní Brno-Žabovřesky Malínská Brno-Tuřany Mikulčická Brno-Slatina Mírová Brno-Černovice Oblá Brno-Nový Lískovec Okružní Brno-sever Páteřní Brno-Bystrc Plástky Brno-Jehnice Plynárenská Brno-střed Pod kopcem Brno-Žebětín Rysova Brno-Medlánky Sladovnická Brno-Tuřany Sochorova Brno-Žabovřesky U ZOO Brno-Bystrc Ukrajinská Brno-Bohunice Veveří Brno-střed Vídeňská Brno-střed Vltavská Brno-Starý Lískovec Zámecká Brno-Chrlice

Table: Overview of planned tire take-back points.