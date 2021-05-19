











According to new data published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health, the rolling seven-day average number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants has now fallen below 100 in all regions, for the first time since the beginning of the relaxation of restrictions. Photo Credit: Courtesy of South Moravian Region.

Czech Rep., May 19 (BD) – On Tuesday, May 18th, 1,191 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Czech Republic, the lowest number since September. Averaged across the last seven days, there have been 63 new cases of coronavirus per day per 100,000 inhabitants in the Czech Republic, four less than last week.

In the Zlín Region, this figure dropped sharply from 103 to 90. The most critical region is now the Moravian-Silesian Region, with 91 new cases per 100,000 people. The most favorable situations are in Hradec Králové (30 cases), Karlovy Vary (31), and Plzeň (36). Pardubice is still below the limit of 50 cases per 100,000, while Prague has 53.

The reproduction number, which indicates the rate of spread of the epidemic, fell by 0.03 to 0.79 compared to Tuesday. A value below one indicates a decline in the rate of spread. Since last week, the number of hospitalized patients has been declining every day. There are currently 1,256 in hospital, 224 of whom are in serious condition.

According to the Ministry of Health, 78,317 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, almost 3,500 less than a week earlier. 3,174,025 people are now vaccinated with one dose, while 1,100,603 people have received both doses of the vaccine. Laboratories performed 22,770 PCR tests and 189,033 antigen tests on Tuesday, over 43,000 fewer than a week earlier.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic last year is approaching 30,000. In the last five days, there have been fewer than 20 deaths a day, compared to around 200 in March.