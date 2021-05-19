











The Brno Theatre World Festival will take place from May 20th to 25th, not only in outdoor areas but also in selected Brno theaters. At the same time, an online version of the festival will be available free of charge to all audiences. Photo Credit: Courtesy of DSB 2021.

Brno, May 19 (BD) – The Brno Theater World Festival has been given an exemption from measures against the spread of coronavirus, and is scheduled to begin this Thursday, May 20th. It will be performed live with reduced capacity in auditoriums, not only outdoors but also in theaters.

This year’s theme is “New Perspective”, which is reflected both in the program and the possible ways to experience the festival. Indeed, part of the program can be experienced virtually, which helps maintain the international dimension of the event.

The program features some premieres which the ensembles could not present during times of stricter anti-epidemic measures, including “Marital History”, which was directed by Robert Sedláček for the 10th anniversary of the Jedl Theater Association. On the same day as it premieres in Brno, a recording of the production will be included in the program of the Dramox video library.

Other premieres during the festival will include Milan Kundera’s “Owners of the Keys” at the National Theater and “The Doctor”, by British playwright Robert Icke, at the Goose on a String Theater.

Some productions from independent theaters were created in direct co-production with the festival, such as an online performance of “Eyes in a Column” by Prague’s Studio Hrdinů. The Prague Theater X10 is also preparing a new play by Tomáš Loužný and Ondřej Novotný, called “Druzí lidí”.

Photo: Online performance “Eyes in a Column” by Prague’s Studio Hrdinů. Credit: Courtesy of DSB 2021.

Every day it will be possible to watch productions from Israel, Hungary, Slovakia, and Germany for free. In the selection of recordings, you will find the Munich interpretation of Chekhov’s “Three Sisters” by director Susanne Kennedy, the dance production “If at All” by the Israeli Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company, and many other performances.

Photo: Dance production “If at All” by the Israeli Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company Credit: Courtesy of DSB 2021.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Customer Center, which is open on weekdays from 8:30 to 18:00, or at the evening box offices at the individual theaters, which will always open 60 minutes before the performance starts. When entering theaters, it is necessary to use respiratory protective equipment following the regulations from the Ministry of Health.

Other information on the program and the safety measures can be found on the NdB website.