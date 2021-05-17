











More than 923,000 people over-40 became eligible to apply for the vaccine at midnight on Sunday. The registration system was down for about 50 minutes after midnight following overwhelming demand. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 17 (BD) – Since midnight last night, people over the age of 40 now have the opportunity to register for vaccination, covering more than 923,000 Czechs in this age group. Until now, this age group has only been given the vaccine if they work in education, health, social services, or critical infrastructure, or were suffering from a chronic condition.

Before midnight, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš wrote on Twitter encouraging over-40s to register.

Pokud je vám 40 plus, zaregistrujte se právě teď na očkování. Jste silná skupina a doufám, že vezmete registrace útokem 😎https://t.co/hgNbTshW2n — Andrej Babiš (@AndrejBabis) May 16, 2021

The Smart Quarantine team, which manages registration for vaccinations, said on Twitter this morning that the first 100,000 people had registered by 8.30am. However, until 5am there were some problems with SMS and PIN during the registration process.

OČKOVÁNÍ. Registrace pro všechny nad 40 let jede. Doposud se registrovalo přes 34 tisíc zájemců. A to i přes krátký výpadek, který jsme měli krátce po půlnoci. Problém jsme vyřešili, ale i tak se omlouváme všem, kterým jsme tím zkomplikovali přihlášení. Nyní již vše jede. — Chytrá karanténa (@ChytraKarantena) May 17, 2021

As of today, almost 5.75 million people, about half of the entire population, are entitled to vaccination based on their age. About 10% of residents are fully vaccinated, and more than 25% have received at least one dose. About a third of people have signed up for the vaccination or completed it, and around 800,000 are currently waiting for a vaccine or a deadline. Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) announced that registration for the remainder of the population over-16 could start on June 1st.