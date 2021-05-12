Top Program Picks, Live Sessions with Recruiters at Jobspin Job Fair May 12-13
Hiring managers of 10 major brands with offices in Prague and Brno are ready to talk with you at Jobspin Virtual Job Fair on May 11-13. Apply for jobs in IT, Marketing & Advertising, HR & Recruitment, Logistics & Supply Chain, Accounting & Finance and other sectors. Join us for free!
Access the event from your desktop device here:
1st TIME SIGN UP: https://whova.com/portal/webapp/jvjf_202105/sign_up/
When you insert your email and password, you might be notified that you are not on the attendee list and that you can use the access code. Use this code: JVF2021LateAccess
SIGN IN: https://whova.com/portal/webapp/jvjf_202105/sign_in/
JOIN NOW! TOP PROGRAM PICKS THIS AFTERNOON, Wednesday, May 12:
3:30pm Webhelp: Let’s rock your career in Prague!
Are you looking for a job in Prague? Let’s rock your career in Prague with Webhelp. Join from the agenda tab!
3:30pm AT&T: AT&T Customer Service Centers in Slovakia – Bratislava
Take this chance and learn about the opportunities at one of the leading worlds companies in technology and entertainment – AT&T!
TOP PROGRAM PICKS, Thursday, May 13:
9:55am Open Doors all-day session with Genpact
11:00amLife at GEP by Job Van Burik
11:05am Life at GEP by Paul Rathke
12:00pm Open Doors all-day session with Genpact
1:00pm Working in Prague – what you need to know – Prague Expat Centre
1:00pm New Normal, New Retail at Studio Moderna
2:00pm AT&T customer Service Centers in Poland
2:00pm About Bohemia Interactive Simulations – Live Presentation and Q&A
3:00pm How to build a Superbrand in Czech Republic – Studio Moderna
3:30pm Let’s rock your carrier in Prague! – Webhelp
Brno Daily is a media partner of this expat-friendly job fair.