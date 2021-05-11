











Municipal waste fees are due before May 31st, and all foreigners residing in Brno for longer than three months must pay them. The City of Brno has published instructions for how to pay the fee and report your payment. Photo Credit: Z. Kolařík / Brno City Municipality.

Brno, May 11 (BD) – All foreign nationals (both EU and non-EU) residing in Brno for longer than three months must pay the municipal waste fee for 2021 by May 31st. The CZK 670 fee is to be paid by each person, rather than per flat. Children under 4 and people over 70 are exempt from the fee.

Fees can be paid:

Online via the municipal e-shop

By bank transfer to account number 111220022/0800 (Česká spořitelna, a.s.). The payment reference number (“variabilní symbol”) is the personal identification number of the fee payer.

By postal order

In person at the cash desk at Šumavská 35, building C, 3rd floor. When making a payment in cash at the cash desk, you need to know the name and surname, address, and date of birth for each of the residents you are making the payment for. You can find the cash desk opening hours here.

If the fee is not paid by May 31st, it may be increased to up to three times the amount as a late penalty. After paying, you should report your payment to the fee administrator, by emailing odpady@brno.cz. You should include your name and surname, payment reference number and your account number. Failing to report the payment may result in a fine as the fee administrator will not be able to match the payment with your data. More information can be found here.

The fee must also be paid by owners of properties where no person is registered as living. If you own two flats, you must pay once for the flat where you are resident, and a second time for your second property.