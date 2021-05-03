











On Sunday evening, the police found dangerous red phosphorus in a car in Gajdošová, in Brno-Židenice. The chemical was safely removed by firefighters, and the driver ended up in police custody. The area was closed to traffic for about an hour and a half, causing delays to public transport. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, May 3 (BD) – During a regular traffic check on Sunday evening, police found an unknown crystalline substance in a car in Gajdošová, in Brno-Židenice. When questioned by police, the driver confessed that it was red phosphorus.

Red phosphorus is one of three substances on the Czech Republic’s list of substances that can be used for the production of illegal narcotics, especially methamphetamine.

“It is used in the production of meth. In this case, it was only fifty grams. The firefighters have already removed the dangerous substance, and we arrested the man who was transporting it,” said David Chaloupka, a spokesman for the police.

Staff at the fire service’s chemical laboratory in Tišnov confirmed the substance and ordered a safety zone of around 50 meters around the car.

“The dangerous substance was contained in a Kinder egg pack. It is about 50 grams. It is highly flammable, highly toxic, and corrosive,” said Petr Příkaský, a spokesman for the fire service.

Traffic was suspended in the area until 9pm, and bus lines 44, 55, 58, 78, and 84 were placed on diversion, with delays of 10 to 15 minutes.