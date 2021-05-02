











The new Amazing Places app helps users plan routes and discover new destinations in the Czech Republic. The app also offers descriptions of the places, tips for trips with children or dogs, and admission information filters to make trips accessible for everyone. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., May 1 (BD) – Amazing Places (“Úžasná místa v Česku”), the largest community for Czech tourists, is followed by hundreds of thousands of users on Facebook and Instagram, and has now become a mobile application.

The new app, Amazing Places – Tips for Trips (Úžasná místa – tipy na výlety), connects the virtual community to the Czech map application Mapotic, to help users plan routes and search for new destinations, among more than 600 unexplored places in the Czech Republic.

The search is simplified by the option to select categories, from the most popular windmills, viaducts, and rocks to ruins, ponds, open-air museums, or waterfalls. The app also offers descriptions of the places, tips for trips with children or dogs, and admission information filters to make trips accessible for everyone.

“The advantage is the possibility to filter trips suitable for prams, children, dogs or wheelchairs. We’ve also added an admission filter, so you can search for places without admission and add them all to your favorites list,” explained Kristýna Audiová, creator of the Amazing Place community.

Users can view the places on the interactive tourist map from Mapy.cz, in order to immediately see the marked tourist routes, or browse locations by photos. They can also look for accommodation in their chosen destination, thanks to the start-up partner Trevor.