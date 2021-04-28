











From May 3rd, health and beauty services will reopen to the public. Clients will be required to provide proof of a negative test for Covid-19. On Tuesday, Health Minister Petr Arenberger confirmed on Twitter that tests carried out at work or school will be acceptable. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Apr 28 (BD) – On Monday, the government announced that from May 3rd, health and beauty services, such as hairdressers, manicures, pedicures, massages, and beauty salons, can re-open to the public, under specific restrictions.

Initially, it was stated that clients would be required to provide proof of a negative PCR or antigen test performed at a certified testing centre. Service providers would then have to record a list of clients to compare with data from the official centres in case of inspections from hygiene agency staff. However, the Ministry of Health faced a wave of criticism, as health and beauty services argued it was unclear what information they would have to record. Health Minister Petr Arenberger has subsequently agreed that tests carried out at work or school will be sufficient to visit these services.

Podařilo se mi prosadit můj původní návrh, abychom mohli při návštěvě kadeřnictví, pedikur a dalších služeb použít i výsledky testů ze zaměstnání nebo ze škol👍. Je to přijatelná alternativa testů z odběrových míst. Po zasedání vlády ve čtvrtek představím tento systém podrobněji. — Petr Arenberger (@PArenberger) April 27, 2021

Antigen tests will be valid for 72 hours, and PCR tests for seven days. Tests will not be required for clients who have had the final dose of a vaccine more than 14 days ago, or those who have had Covid-19 in the last 90 days.

As reported on the official Covid Portal, health and beauty services must comply with operational and hygiene measures, similar to those in operation in other shops and services. In beauty salons, customers will have to maintain a distance of two meters, and staff members can only take care of one customer at a time.

You can learn more about the restrictions here.