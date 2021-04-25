











Brno, Apr 24 (BD) – Brno Zoo is adding an online donation tool, “Feed Me”, allowing customers to buy food appropriate for each animal living at the zoo. In this way, fans of the zoo can contribute small amounts to the care of the animals, and at the same time learn about the diets of the different species. The initiative aims to support the zoo during the pandemic, as the number of visitors to the zoo has dropped compared to previous years while the animal population is on the rise, leading to an increased need for public donations. Monika Brindzáková, a spokeswoman for the zoo, reported a recent ‘baby boom’: “Two camels were born, two new takinis, and we have a population increase among kangaroos as well.”

“We are very grateful for the strong solidarity and the increased interest in animal adoption. But we wanted to enable our community to contribute even a small amount to the operation of the zoo in a fun and at the same time educational way,” said Martin Hovorka, Director of Brno Zoo. The zoo opened on April 12th, after almost four months, upon the end of the state of emergency. “On the very first day we were surprised by the great interest, 1,400 people came. In our large area of ​​25 hectares, a thousand people can wander around easily. We appreciate that people did not forget about the zoo, even though it was closed. In the first three months of this year, almost CZK 3 million was collected as part of various events in support of the zoo,” said Brindzáková.

To support Brno Zoo via the Feed Me initiative, members of the public can go to the zoo website, select the animal they wish to feed, choose the appropriate food and amount for their diet, and pay. The online system sends a so-called zoo receipt to the donor via email. People living in Brno can also donate through the BrnoID.cz website, but the zoo stresses that animal lovers across the country are welcome to contribute to this initiative: “If someone does not come from the South Moravian capital and does not have their own profile on BrnoID.cz, all they have to do is enter their email and password and they can donate conveniently.” Supporters can also adopt animals, or become continuous donors, even with a symbolic amount.