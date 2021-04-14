











After two months of strict controls, Germany will no longer carry out checks at the borders with the Czech Republic, as of tomorrow. The measures were introduced on February 14th, when the Czech Republic was high on the list of risk areas. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Apr 14 (BD) – Germany will end the border controls with the Czech Republic at midnight on Thursday. The regime was introduced on February 14th at the borders with the Czech Republic and the Austrian Federal State of Tyrol, as both were added to the list of high-risk areas due to the number of infections of the new variants.

One month ago, Germany decided to extend the transitional regime for a further two weeks. But while the measures were relaxed with Tyrol at the end of March, the German Federal Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer, decided to prolong the regime at the borders with the Czech Republic until April 14th.

No pandemic-related travel restrictions currently apply to travellers entering Germany from other member states of the European Union or from Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Norway, or Iceland. However, under the Ordinance on Coronavirus Entry Regulations, all travelers are required to complete digital registration on entry, present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result depending on the risk status of the country of departure or means of travel (airplane), and comply with the quarantine regulations in the relevant federal states.