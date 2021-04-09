











A new version of the PES anti-epidemic measures system is being designed, which will adjust some of the measures affecting everyday life in the Czech Republic. The new PES system is likely to require a negative COVID-19 test administered by an accredited laboratory in order to enter restaurants and hotels, and also to attend cultural and sporting events. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Apr 9 (BD) – A new version of the PES anti-epidemic measures system is being designed, which will adjust some of the measures affecting everyday life in the Czech Republic. The new PES system is likely to require a negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants and hotels, and also to attend cultural and sporting events. It is likely that self-testing will probably not be sufficient, and only tests from accredited laboratories will be valid. Antigen tests presented to enter restaurants, hotels and other premises should be no older than three days and PCR tests no older than five days.

The first and lowest level will require wearing a medical face mask, and wearing a respirator will be mandatory from the fourth level. The government has not yet approved the draft of the new PES system, but should adopt it soon. “We discussed it with a wide group of experts and I believe that they will soon reach a final agreement,” said former Health Minister Jan Blatný, at his last press conference on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Health’s current risk index, the Czech Republic is currently at the third level, described as the ‘emergency level’ that requires intensive monitoring of the number of infected and hospitalized people, with an emphasis on the maximum effectiveness of testing and tracing of contacts. However, the risk calculation is also set to change with the new PES system. According to iDnes.cz., some of the likely changes include:

Shops and Services

Most stores will be closed at the fifth level, only those selling essential goods will be allowed to open. All stores will be able to open at the fourth level with social distancing and hygiene measures. Hairdressers and other similar services could open at the fourth level. However, customers and employees will likely need to provide a negative test for COVID-19. A negative test should not be necessary from the second level.

Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes

At the fourth and fifth levels, dining establishments can only function as dispensing windows without consumption of food and drink on the spot. From the third level, however, they will be allowed to open, on condition that customers can present a negative test. At the second level, establishments will be able to open to 50% capacity, with up to four people sitting at one table. At the first level, six people will be allowed to sit at one table, with capacity up to 80%.

Accommodation

Hotels and other accommodation facilities will be able to open at the fourth level, instead of at the third level under the previous PES system. A negative test will likely be required for longer stays. COVID-19 tests will have to be submitted at check-in and then every three days for antigen tests and every five days for PCR tests. At the third level, it will be necessary to submit a test only at the beginning of the stay. At the first and second levels, tests will not be required.

Culture and Sport

According to the new PES system, it may be possible to attend exhibitions even at the highest fifth level of risk, if visitors can present a negative coronavirus test and have a pre-purchased ticket. At the fourth level, cultural and sporting events can go ahead with 300 seated spectators with a negative coronavirus test.

Curfew

A night curfew from 9pm to 5am should only apply at the fifth level of the new PES system.

Some more proposed guidelines accompanying the new PES system include:

Maximum number of people meeting outdoors/indoors:

I. level – 500/100 people



II. level – 100/50 people



III. level – 30/12 persons



IV. level – 6/6 people



V. level – 2/2 person

Protective masks and respirators

I. level – wearing a medical face mask indoors

II. level – wearing a medical face mask indoors (with exceptions to be announced)

III. level – wearing a medical face mask indoors (with exceptions to be announced)

IV. level – wearing a respirator with no less than 94% filtration efficiency indoors and outdoors (with exceptions to be announced)

V. level – wearing a respirator with no less than 94% filtration efficiency indoors and outdoors (with exceptions to be announced)

Indoor shops and services

I. level – distancing of 2 meters, wearing protective medical masks, maximum 4 persons per 15 m2 in the operating area of ​​the establishment

II. level – distancing of 2 meters, wearing protective medical masks, maximum 2 persons per 15 m2 in the operating area of ​​the establishment

III. level – distancing of 2 meters, wearing protective medical masks, maximum 2 persons per 15 m2 in the operating area of ​​the establishment

IV. level – distancing of 2 meters, wearing protective respirators, maximum 1 person per 15 m2 in the operating area of ​​the establishment

V. level – distancing of 2 meters, wearing protective respirators, shops selling essential goods open with maximum 1 person per 15 m2 in operating area of ​​the establishment, sales and services allowed through a dispensing window, other shops and services closed