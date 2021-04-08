











Although events and gatherings are not possible due to the pandemic measures, the City of Brno’s Festival of Polish Culture is going ahead, and has moved online. Conferences, workshops, and theatre performances will be broadcast live, while art and photo exhibitions will be staged outdoors. Photo Credit: Marie Schmerkova / MMB.

Brno, Apr 8 (BD) – From April 8th-30th, Brno will host its annual Festival of Polish Culture, in its 11th year in 2021, adapting it to the epidemiological situation that still does not allow events to go ahead in person. Theatre performances, readings, and conferences will be broadcast live from the Brno House of Arts (Dům umění města Brna), while exhibitions will be staged outdoors in náměstí Svobody, the monastery garden at Mendlovo náměstí, and other public spaces around the city. The program is enriched by lectures and online workshops led by experts, such as Roman Madecky, a linguist and researcher of Polish culture and language, and social media expert and blogger Maciej Mazurk.

The first Festival of Polish Culture took place in 2011 to celebrate 45 years of partnership between Brno and Poznań, which began in 1966. This year marks the 55th anniversary, and the event still provides an opportunity to deepen the knowledge of Polish culture and the history of collaboration between Brno and Poznań in the fields of tourism, economy, and culture.

Photo: Old Market Square in Poznań, Poland. Credit: Loukotová Radka / MMB.

The main organizers of the festival are the Jiří Mahen Library and the City of Brno’s Department for Foreign Relations, in collaboration with the Polish Institute of Prague, the Polish Consulate General in Ostrava, the City of Poznań, the Raczyński Library in Poznań, and POLONUS – a Polish club in Brno. More info can be found on the program of the event here.