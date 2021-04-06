











According to reports in the Czech media, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) is planning to replace the health and education ministers on Wednesday. The replacement of Health Minister Jan Blatný has been rumoured for some time, while Education Minister Robert Plaga has been heavily criticised by Babiš recently. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Apr 6 (BD) – According to reports on various Czech news servers, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš intends to replace Health Minister Jan Blatný and Education Minister Robert Plaga on Wednesday. The replacement of Blatný in particular has long been the subject of media speculation, and Babiš has previously refused to rule it out.

Both ministers have come under sustained criticism from the Prime Minister. On Monday, he wrote on Facebook: “Like you, I follow my common sense, and I agree with those of you who are writing to me that some of the proposals from the Ministers of Education and Health don’t seem at all logical in practice.” He has sent several letters reprimanding Blatný in recent weeks.

Blatný has clashed with the Prime Minister and President Milos Zeman on the prospect of using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine without the approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Blatný has insisted that EMA approval should be a prerequisite for using any vaccine, and Zeman has reportedly been demanding the minister’s dismissal for several weeks due to his opposition.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Blatný may be replaced by Petr Arenberger, director of the University Hospital in Prague-Vinohrady. Arenberger previously told Czech news site Novinky.cz: “I know of a number of patients who are looking forward to Sputnik. One sensible solution could be to do an extensive clinical study on a large number of patients, where both parties know that they are entering into an experimental program that has not been approved, and doing so voluntarily.”