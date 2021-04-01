











As the Easter Holidays are approaching, a festive atmosphere has descended upon Brno City Centre, preparing to welcome the new season. This year, all stores will be closed on Good Friday, April 2nd. Brno Daily brings you a summary of the Easter situation in the city to help you prepare for the holidays. Photo Credit: Victor Zhang.

Brno, Apr 1 (BD) – As the Easter Holidays are approaching, a festive atmosphere has descended upon Brno City Centre, preparing to welcome the new season. A giant Easter egg has been placed in Brno’s main square, Namesti Svobody, while Petrov and other churches are prepared and completely booked for the Easter mass. This year, all stores will be closed on Good Friday, April 2nd. Brno Daily brings you a summary of the Easter situation in the city to help you prepare for the holidays.

The Easter spirit is visible around the city center and those shops that are open, including a giant Easter Egg in Namesty Svobody and other Easter-themed decorations. Made by Croatian painters, the Easter egg was donated to the City of Brno in 2018 by Koprivnica-Křižavecká County, and has appeared in Namesti Svobody over the Easter holidays ever since. Similar works can be found in other major cities around the world, including Milan, Riga, Berlin, Budapest, Brussels, and New York.

The Easter Egg in Namesti Svobody. Credit: Victor Zhang

The major Easter mass will be held at Petrov Church, where a maximum of 50 people can attend the services due to the anti-epidemic measures. To allow for more church-goers to attend, the church will hold four masses. Although all places are already booked, the church is offering an online version for anyone interested, on the church’s YouTube channel. At several other churches in Brno, masses will be held outdoors to enable people to take part. An exception has been allowed to the night curfew due to the Easter holidays. This week from Thursday to Sunday, it is possible to be out until 11:59 pm to attend church services.

On Good Friday, all shops will be closed. Only gas stations, pharmacies, and shops at airports and railway stations will remain open. Under normal circumstances, Good Friday is not subject to a sales ban, unlike Easter Monday, but the current government measures prohibit retail sales on all public holidays without exception. Shops and service will operate according to the following regime:

April 2nd (Good Friday): All shops will be closed (with the exception of pharmacies and gas stations)

April 3rd and 4th: Current COVID-19 measures apply, but grocery stores and supermarkets will be open.

April 5th (Easter Monday): All shops will be closed (with the exception of pharmacies and gas stations).