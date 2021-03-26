











Czech Rep,. Mar 26 (BD) – Czech Airlines (ČSA) are planning to resume flights to five European destinations in the upcoming weeks. The airline currently operates regular flights to Paris, Stockholm, Kiev and Moscow, and is planning to increase the frequency of flights to these destinations during the spring.

Despite the announced bankruptcy and impending reorganisation, ČSA, a member of the Smartwings group, is resuming five connections which were previously suspended due to the unfavourable epidemiological situation. From April 2nd, connections to Odessa in Ukraine will start again, with flights twice per week. From April 16th, flights to Amsterdam and Copenhagen will depart every day, and to Keflavík in Iceland four times a week. From June 12th, the connection to Malta will resume, departing once per week.

The regularity of currently operating flights will be increased during the spring months, including those to Paris (daily), Stockholm (three times a week), Kiev (daily) and Moscow (three times a week).

Due to the unfavourable epidemiological situation in Europe and unpredictable development of travel restrictions, ČSA has extended the possibility to change the date of tickets free of charge until June 30th, 2021, as long as the new date selected is no later than March 31st, 2022.

ČSA will apply strict hygienic rules to ensure the maximum safety of passengers. Every passenger must present a written confirmation of a negative antigen or PCR test for coronavirus before boarding, otherwise they will not be allowed to board the aircraft. During the flight, passengers will be required to wear mouth and nose protection.

As a result of the state of emergency and the introduction of extraordinary measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, ČSA recorded a loss of CZK 1.57 billion in 2020, and is currently in bankruptcy with debts of CZK 1.8 billion. At the end of February the company filed a petition with the Municipal Court in Prague for reorganization under the Insolvency Act with the aim of rescuing the company.