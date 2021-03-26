











The symbolic lights-out initiative Earth Hour will be marked in many cities of the Czech Republic, including Brno. Špilberk Castle, the New Town Hall on Dominikánské Náměstí, and the obelisk in Denisovy Sady will be some of the Brno landmarks joining the environmental public awareness event. Image Credit: Hodinazeme.cz.

Brno, Mar 26 (BD) – Earth Hour was initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature and partners in Sydney in 2007 as a symbolic lights-out event, and is now one of the world’s biggest global events for the environment, taking place every year on the last Saturday of March. Since 2010, it has also been marked in the Czech Republic. Earth Hour 2021 takes place on Saturday, March 27th, from 8:30pm to 9:30pm. Špilberk Castle, the New Town Hall on Dominikánské Náměstí and the obelisk in Denisovy Sady will be some of the Brno landmarks joining the environmental public awareness event.

“By symbolically connecting the world for Earth Hour, we show that we are not only aware of the big problem of climate change but that we want to take an active part in solving it,” explains Yvonna Gailly, director of the Veronica Ecological Institute in the Czech Republic. Individuals can also take part in the initiative. In the Czech Republic, 3,500 people joined the global event from their homes last year, saving 2,000 tons of greenhouse gas. This year, 578 individuals, 71 companies and organizations, and 131 cities and villages across the Czech Republic have pledged to participate in the initiative. The map showing the location of the Czech participants who have signed up can be found here.

The City of Brno and the Czech Republic, in general, have regularly taken part in the global initiative to draw attention to the problems of climate change; 124 municipalities in the Czech Republic joined the initiative in 2020 are also joining this year, including Prague, Pilsen, Ostrava, and Liberec. The City of Brno is committed to reducing the city’s carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. “The role of municipalities is very important in this process. It means preparing strategic plans to achieve carbon neutrality, paying attention to the use of renewable energy sources, saving energy in buildings – in construction, renovation, and operation,” added Gailly.

You can sign up for the event and get more information here.