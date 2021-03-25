











Research conducted by Ipsos with participants from 31 countries found that the majority of the Czech population does not believe that the pandemic will end by the end of 2021, while 49% believe that the end is possible. “Many people have the impression of a ‘vicious circle’,” says the Ipsos agency director. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Mar 25 (BD) – According to research carried out by Ipsos, 7 out of 10 Czechs do not believe that the pandemic will come to an end in 2021. More than half of the Czech population does not even believe that the pandemic situation will have improved by the end of this year, and opinions are divided regarding vaccinations.

The research, which took place between October and March, was conducted in 31 countries around the world, including China, Russia, Germany, Poland, and the USA, with the participation of more than 15,500 respondents globally, and approximately 1,000 in the Czech Republic. The Czech Republic was among the less optimistic countries included in the research. 33% of Czech respondents expect a return to pre-crisis life conditions by the end of 2021, compared to the global average of 41%. Germany and China are the most optimistic countries by this measure, with 43% and 90% respectively.

Image: Results of Ipsos Research – “What will happen in 2021?”. Credit: Ipsos Agency, February 2021.

Nearly half of Czechs (49%) believe that the situation regarding coronavirus will have improved by the end of 2021. A quarter of Czechs (29%) expect that the situation will be the same at the end of this year, while 17% say that the situation will be worse than now. Only 21% of Czechs believe that the economy will fully recover from the crisis this year, compared to a global average of 32%. “Although Czechs are trying their best to live with the current situation, many have the impression of a ‘vicious circle’, because they do not see an improvement in the situation,” said Jakub Malý, director of the Ipsos agency.