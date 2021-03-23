











The City of Brno has secured 5,000 respirators for citizens who board public transport without a respirator. The city is aiming to reduce the number of conflicts and help its citizens in difficult times. “We do not want citizens to be refused entry to public transport just because they do not have the required respiratory protection,” said Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti). Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Brno, Mar 23 (BD) – The use of respirators (FFP2 or KN95) became obligatory on public transport in late February. The City of Brno has decided to provide respirators for those who board public transport with a cloth or surgical mask or without any nose and mouth protection. The city has secured 5,000 respirators, and passengers have started receiving the respirators in trams, buses, and trolleybuses this week. The city aims to reduce the number of conflicts and help its citizens in difficult times.

“During my travels in the city, I noticed cases where people board without the prescribed respiratory protection, with just a surgical or cloth mask. This sometimes creates unpleasant situations that can lead to conflicts between passengers and DPMB staff. We do not want citizens to be refused entry to public transport just because they do not have the required respiratory protection. We would like to help improve the tense atmosphere and prevent disputes. Brno City Council today approved my proposal to provide a donation of 5,000 respirators to the Transport Company,” said Deputy Mayor Tomáš Koláčný (Piráti).

“The current situation calls for solidarity, not punishment,” added Koláčný. “Our goal is to meaningfully protect passengers and DPMB employees. Nevertheless, it must be kept in mind that each of us has the responsibility to comply with current measures. The city is providing these respirators as emergency protective equipment, which should be used only in the case where a standard solution to the situation is not possible.”

According to the Czech Ministry of Health, the respirators are up to 94% effective. The Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková, thanked the majority of citizens who comply with the measure and wear respirators on public transport: “I have to thank our citizens, the vast majority of whom respect the measures and are considerate of other passengers. We are in a difficult situation, but together, through solidarity with others and compliance with the regulations, we must be able to overcome the pandemic.”