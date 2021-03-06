











If you live in Brno-Město, it is not currently permitted to leave the district for walks or exercise. Luckily, there are still some great opportunities to connect with nature within the city boundaries. The hiking trails around Chvalovka and the lakeside views of Mariánské údolí are great for getting a breath of fresh air and taking your mind off the problems in the world. Photo credit: Bruno Zalubil.

If you live in Brno-Město, it is not currently permitted to leave the district for walks or exercise. However, that doesn’t mean you have to disconnect totally from nature. There are plenty of green spaces that fall within the district limits, where you can escape the four walls of your home office and enjoy the first signs of Brno springtime in the fresh air. You can go in pretty much any direction and find a place to unwind on a quiet trail.

Here are just two options that are accessible with the local mass transit system:

Chvalovka

Just west of Bystrc and above the Brno Dam is a hill named Chvalovka, which rises to 365 meters above sea level. A well-maintained network of trails make it easy to explore without getting lost. There are also signs throughout the area, in English with easy-to-read maps.

The trails have some up and down so you get a bit of a workout. In the middle of the forest area is a small lookout tower, and there is also a large field on the western edge.

Mostly, though, the area is just a place to get away from the locked-down city and turn off for an hour or two. It really feels like a hike in the forest.

The trailhead is on Vejrostova, the outermost street of Kamechy sídliště, a large complex of apartments with a small parking area.

Bus 51 from Mendlovo náměstí is the best public transport option. The trailhead is between the Žebětínský rybník and Ruda stops. Bus 52 (from Mendlovo náměstí) and Bus 54 (from Zoologická zahrada) stop at Ruda, from where you just have to walk about 600 meters along Vejrostova to the main starting point.

Check out the location on Mapy.cz

Mariánské údolí

On the other side of Brno, on the western edge of Líšeň, there is a long thin valley named Mariánské údolí.

The area has a nice paved pathway that goes past several lakes. It is not secluded — and you need to watch out for the bikers — but it is nevertheless a very pleasant walk.

There are several restaurants within the valley, some of which may be selling snacks and hot drinks from windows. There is also a toboggan ride that you can take in happier times, sadly temporarily closed for now.

The valley is filled with deciduous trees and there are great vistas where you can take in the scenery. Each side of the valley has a network of trails that will give you a more immersive experience in the forest.

At the southern end of the second lake there is a concrete ledge, where you can stop and soak in the view.

Take Bus 55 from Stará osada to the end stop in Mariánské údolí. If you go by car, there is a large parking area near the bus stop.

Check out the location on Mapy.cz

* * *

As well as these, there are many other possible walks through natural surroundings that are still within the Brno-Město perimeter, including Wilson’s Forest/Žlutý kopec, Červený kopec, and the banks of the River Svratka up towards Jundrov. So why not take advantage of the cool but sunny conditions, and clear your head this weekend? You deserve a break!