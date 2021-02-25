











The government has banned travel to several countries. Citizens and residents of the Czech Republic may not travel to Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini, South Africa, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe in the coming six weeks, with exceptions for emergency reasons or for residents of those countries. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Feb 25 (BD) – The Czech government met on Wednesday to discuss extending the state of emergency and tightening measures in response to the deteriorating epidemiological situation. The Ministry of Health was tasked with presenting new protective measures.

The first case of the South African mutation in the Czech Republic was found in tourists who had returned from Zanzibar. To prevent the spread of more aggressive mutations in the country from Brazil and South Africa, the government approved new restrictions on travel.

From February 26th until April 11th, Czech citizens and residents are prohibited from travelling to several countries unless for urgent reasons. According to the government press department: “These include Botswana, Brazil, Eswatini (Swaziland), South Africa, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania (including Zanzibar and Pemba), Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

This does not apply to citizens of those countries and journeys which cannot be postponed, or that have been cleared with the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs in advance.