











The vaccination strategy of the South Moravian Region envisages that 70% of the population will be vaccinated by the end of August. Over 1.5 million doses will be administered to achieve collective immunity. The only variable in the strategy is whether the anticipated number of vaccines will be delivered to the region. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative photo.

Brno, Feb 25 (BD) – On Wednesday, the South Moravian Region published its vaccination strategy, which aims to vaccinate 770,000 people (aged over 15 years old) in the region within six months. A total of 1,540,000 doses of vaccine are planned to be administered by health professionals.

Graph to show the vaccination strategy of the South Moravian Region over a period of nine months (translated). Source: South Moravian Region.

The only factor which could affect the strategy is a shortfall in the number of vaccines delivered. “Our goal is very realistic. If the vaccines we’re counting on now come, it can be done. The strategy covers four pillars – hospitals and mobile teams, large-capacity centers, general practitioners and the private and non-profit sectors,” said regional vaccination coordinator Lukáš Homola, who developed the strategy.

The strategy also details the exact number of vaccines to be provided each month based on expected deliveries, and takes into account possible shortages. “We are able to inoculate up to 18,000 people a day. And that’s not counting companies, the private sector and non-profits, which will also be involved in the process,” said Governor Jan Grolich (KDU-CSL).

On March 1st, the vaccination registration system opens for teachers and people aged 70 and older. Large capacity vaccination centres will open in Znojmo, Břeclav, Hodonín, Blansko and Kyjov. In Vyškov, vaccinations will be administered in the hospital. The process will also involve 350 general practitioners registered in the region. The region is counting on the fact that fewer people will be motivated to get vaccinated in the beginning.

The number of people being vaccinated at the Brno Exhibition Grounds (BVV), the largest vaccination centre in the region, is increasing. Last week, about 130 people were vaccinated each day, this figure has tripled to around 400 people daily. Milan Krtička, head of the vaccination team, told ČTK that the facility could vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day in March.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 600,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the Czech Republic since December 27th. The City of Prague has administered the highest number, around 140,000, followed by South Moravia with over 70,000.