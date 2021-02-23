











Given the current epidemiological situation, the Czech government has tightened protection measures against coronavirus. From Thursday, a respirator or two surgical masks must be worn in shops, services, airports, and on public transport (including at stops). Fabric masks can be worn in crowded outdoor spaces until the end of February. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustartive Photo.

Czech Rep., Feb 23 (BD) – From midnight on Wednesday, a new anti-epidemic measure will come into effect requiring the wearing of a respirator, a nanotrap or two surgical masks in certain public places, specified by the Ministry of Health on Monday. The measure was originally expected to come into effect from midnight on Monday.

Respirators Must Be Worn:

In shops and service establishments

On public transport and at stops

At airports

In medical facilities where outpatient care is provided

By employees of residential social service facilities

In cars if passengers are not members of the same household

In all areas of buildings or outdoors, where distances are less than two metres

Home-made masks will be permitted until the end of February when moving outside in areas where groups of people are close to each other. Health Minister Jan Blatný (ANO) said that fabric masks will not be considered as sufficient protection and advised people to wear respirators (at least FFP or KN95). He also suggested that two surgical masks could be a solution for those who do not have a respirator.

Exceptions include:

Children younger than 15 years old

Children in kindergarten, children’s home or boarding schools

People with intellectual impairment

People who have been hospitalized

Constitutional officials and court participants

Public transport drivers

Marrying couples at a wedding ceremony

Actors, dancers, lecturers and moderators

People working under hot conditions

The Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Jana Maláčová (ČSSD) said that masks will be distributed to people in need from food banks. 7.5 million masks will be provided by the State Material Reserves Administration (SSHR). Firefighters will deliver the masks on Tuesday. The Ministry of Labor estimates that 143,000 people from poor households should receive the masks, which include 50 masks per person.

7,5 milionu roušek od zítra distribuujeme přes potravinové banky! Počítá se s 50 rouškami na osobu. Ze SSHR půjdou do terénních soc. služeb a obcím, které je posunou k nejpotřebnějším. Díky potravinovým bankám za spolupráci! O další distribuci rousek a respirátorů budeme jednat. — Jana Maláčová (@JMalacova) February 22, 2021