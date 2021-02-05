











In response to the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic, anti-epidemic measures are to be tightened, not loosened. The Ministry of Health appealed to the public to comply with anti-epidemic measures and Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) emphasised the need to extend the state of emergency. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Jan 5 (BD) – The Ministry of Health responded to the persistent lack of compliance with the anti-epidemic measures by appealing to the public to respect the measures. Minister of Health Jan Blatný (ANO) expressed his concern over the national situation at a press conference after visiting the overloaded hospital in Cheb yesterday.

According to Blatný, the anti-epidemic measures have stopped working and the British mutation is spreading faster in the Czech Republic. He also explained that non-compliance with the measures is the reason why they continue to be extended. The minister urged people not to travel around the country, to meet as few people as possible, to wear protection to cover the mouth and nose, preferably a respirator, and to wash their hands often.

“Whatever we think, the epidemic is here and we will not control it with politics, but only with our behavior. Let’s change our approach. Not because of me, not because of the government, not because of the opposition, but because of families, friends, companies. Because of our whole country,” said Blatný.

Today, Babiš stated that failure to extend the state of emergency would result in the collapse of the healthcare system and a significant increase in mortality. He added that the state of emergency is needed mainly to deploy soldiers and volunteers at health care facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 5,753 patients hospitalized with Covid-19. There are 95,196 active cases across the country, and over one million confirmed cases have been recorded in total. Up until February 4th, over 1,240,000 quarantines have been ordered by regional hygiene stations, 245,000 of which were in January.

A state of emergency has been in effect since October 5th and is scheduled to last until February 14th. On Monday the Czech government will discuss a further extension, to be considered by the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday.



From today onwards, new restrictions on entering the Czech Republic are in effect.