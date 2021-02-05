











The coronavirus pandemic has increased the demand for buying goods online, with turnover from online shopping in the Czech Republic increasing by 18% in 2020. Unsurprisingly, protective masks were the most purchased items online last year. E-commerce continues to move forward, with faster delivery and a wider range of goods. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Feb 5 (BD) – The global trend towards shopping online, clearly visible even before 2020, has been significantly accelerated by the outbreak of COVID-19. The first half of 2020 saw food purchases on the internet rise by as much as 283% in the Czech Republic, and cashless payments increased by 36% compared to 2019. The closure of many stores, schools and offices led to greater interest in buying food online and eating at home. Those aged from 25 to 34 constitute the biggest group of online shoppers; according to the Czech Statistical Office, 91% of this age group shopped online in 2020, up from 66% in 2019.

Graph: Persons In The Czech Republic By Last Purchase On The Internet, 2020. Source: CZSO.

Česká e-commerce, which monitors online shopping trends in the Czech Republic, reports that the increase in turnover of Czech online shopping was 18% in 2020, and the number of online shops increased by up to 8%, as around 2.3% of retailers moved their operations online. The biggest changes were in food, clothes and accessories, and furniture, while technological products are among the most popular online purchases in the Czech Republic. Polls on customer behavior indicate that many customers have been turning to online shopping due to the possibility of quickly and easily comparing products. Protective masks were the most purchased online product of 2020.

Graph: The Most Common Assortment Of E-Shops. Source: Česká E-Commerce.

One recent initiative by leading food e-commerce company Dáme Jídlo is Dáme market, which will deliver goods with a minimum value of CZK 99 within 30 minutes. Suitable for small purchases, the initiative will begin in Prague, before spreading to other cities in the Czech Republic. Delivery is expected to be free until the end of March, and orders can be placed every day between 10am and 10pm.