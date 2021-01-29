











Czech Rep., Jan 29 (BD) – Koronahra, a simulation game created by Czech developers, allows you to take on the role of the Czech Prime Minister and manage the pandemic. The game is intentionally created to take on the course of the pandemic in the Czech Republic, as the game is designed according to COVID-19 statistics shared by the Czech Ministry of Education and Eurostat. The game allows the player to fight the pandemic by controlling the mainstream measures the Czech government has been taking since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. In the game, players can control the pandemic situation b6 closing or opening schools and services, allowing more or fewer people to meet, announcing curfews, and offering compensation for closed businesses. The player must decide on the correct measures to prevent deaths and economic losses.

A team of game developers decided to develop a simulation that can demonstrate in a playful way the real difficulties of dealing with the current situation. As the game’s website explains, the spread of the virus does not depend on simple mathematics and science, but heavily on social life.

The game was intended to have educational value. “Our intention was to combine fun with learning. It is a game, but in its ‘heart’ there is a real epidemiological model, which is very carefully calibrated for the current situation of the pandemic,” said Michal Beneš, one of the creators of the project, quoted by Seznam Zpravy. The epidemiological, social, and economical models used to create the game are explained in detail on the game’s website, where players can also find a well-designed presentation of the Czech Republic’s coronavirus history up to now. This data, and the effectiveness of restrictive measures in the game, are described in-depth to allow players to make more successful decisions.