















Due to a rapid surge of coronavirus cases, Austria will temporarily close over 40 minor border crossings with the Czech Republic and Slovakia from January 14th. Anyone wishing to cross the border from January 15th must register online in advance. Photo: Border Austria-Czech Republic (Schrattenberg – Valtice). Credit: By Pudelek (Marcin Szala) – Own work via Wikimedia Commons, under license CC BY-SA 3.0.

Czech Rep., Jan 14 (BD) – As of today, Austria has closed three border crossings with Slovakia and 42 minor crossings with the Czech Republic, as a result of recent spikes in coronavirus cases in both countries. Eight main border crossings with the Czech Republic remain open.

The coronavirus situation in the Czech Republic and Slovakia was described by Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) as ‘‘extremely tense’’ and the measure aims for the “maintenance of public order and security.”

❗️9. ledna obnovilo #Rakousko kontroly na hraničních přechodech s ČR. 14. ledna bude 42 menších přechodů uzavřeno; ostatní zůstanou otevřené. Seznam uzavíraných přechodů na 2. str. rak. úředního věstníku➡️https://t.co/yupqjgtgHD a v příloze. @mzvcr @vnitro @strakovka @min_dopravy pic.twitter.com/dx8duO7lvs — Czech Embassy Vienna (@czechmfa_AT) January 13, 2021

According to a statement by the Slovak Ministry of Interior: “Due to the current unfavourable development of the pandemic situation of COVID-19 in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Austria tightened controls at its border crossings from January 9th, 2021. It is only possible to cross the border at official border crossings.”

Three border crossings between Slovakia and Austria will be temporarily suspended:

Angern an der March and Záhorská Ves

Schloss Hof and Devínska Nová Ves

Hainburg an der Donau and Devín

From January 15th, it will be necessary to register online before crossing the Austrian border. Conditions of entry for travel from the country have not changed; it is still required to undergo a 10-day quarantine, with release from quarantine possible after 5 days with a negative PCR test.

❗️#Rakousko na hranici s ČR provádí kontroly a 15. 1. před příjezdem ze zahraničí zavádí povinnou elektronickou registraci. Výjimku mají pendleři, řidiči nákladní/osobní dopravy či tranzit. Formulář ➡️ https://t.co/T7Rj6SQR6H, návod k vyplnění ➡️https://t.co/SdcLXdvk47. @mzvcr — Czech Embassy Vienna (@czechmfa_AT) January 14, 2021