















Photo credit: KK / BD.

Czech Rep., Jan 12 (BD) – On January 11th, 2021, the Czech Ministry of Environment approved a strategy to prioritize lowering emissions of harmful substances and greenhouse gases, along with more efficient use of water. The strategy has been incorporated into the State Environmental Policy of 2030 (SPŽP 2030), which states the country’s environmental vision to be accomplished by 2050, as well as setting out the most important environmental goals to be achieved in the next ten years. Among these goals are issues of national and international significance, such as following the Paris Agreement, and targets for better implementation of local sustainable development. The document emphasises strengthening the current standards of environmental protection. As a part of the new agreement, the Czech Republic will invest a record CZK 300 billion in the environment and climate protection over the next 10 years.

“The next decade of environmental protection will be closely linked to the consequences of the destabilisation of the climate system, which will affect the global economy and social ties as well as the environment,” said Richard Brabec, Czech Minister for the Environment. “According to projections showing the development of global climate change, the Earth will be warmed by up to 3°C by the end of this century, although the Paris Agreement calls for the average global temperature to remain well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Our challenge is, therefore, to empower the work being done against climate change, including the ever-increasing consumption of raw materials and energy, the shift away from fossil fuels, and the search for new energy sources.”

The minister added that the goal of SPŽP 2030 is to provide Czech citizens with a healthy and safe environment to raise quality of life, for our and future generations: “The essential targets for the period up to 2030 will be not only the adaptation of society and the economy to climate change, a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and the circular economy, but also the sustainable use and management of the landscape and the protection of nature and biodiversity. The document we have just approved, for which we consulted with the general public as well as experts, will be our compass for the next decade to see if we are moving in the right direction.”

SPŽP 2030 covers three main areas: Environment and Health, Climate Economy and Nature and Landscape, and sets ten strategic goals.

For the environment affecting human health, the document aims:

To ensure water availability and improve water quality

To improve air quality

To reduce exposure to hazardous chemicals

To reduce noise pollution and light pollution

To increase society’s preparedness and resilience to emergencies and crisis situations

To adapt housing

For the transition to a low-carbon and circular economy, it aims:

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions

To introduce a circular economy for the economical management of raw materials, products, and waste

For the careful use and protection of nature and landscape, it aims:

To restore the ecological stability of the landscape and manage it sustainably

To conserve biodiversity within the pressures of climate change