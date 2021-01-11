















According to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI), temperatures this week in the Czech Republic will be mostly below zero, with snowfall expected from Tuesday to Saturday in most areas of the country. A cold front will pass through the country from the northwest on Tuesday. Photo: View of Brno from Medlánecké hills. Credit: KB / BD.

Czech Rep., Jan 11 (BD) – The weather forecast for the week of January 11th to 17th predicts that temperatures will mostly be below zero in the Czech Republic, even during the day, with above average precipitation expected compared to the following weeks.

On Monday, the weather will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Clouds will arrive from the northwest in the afternoon and evening. Daily high temperatures will range from -3 to +1°C and -4°C in mountains above 1000m. The lowest night temperatures will be from -4 to -8°C.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy on Tuesday, with occasional low clouds or freezing fog. Gradually, overcast conditions, snow or snow showers will descend from the northwest and there will be mixed rain or rainfall in positions below 400m. Low night temperatures will be from -8 to -12°C and around -6°C in the northwestern half of Bohemia. The highest temperatures in the day will be from -1 to +3°C.

In South Moravia, the weather will be overcast on Tuesday afternoon with periods of snow. In the evening, snow will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. There is 100% chance of snow during the day in Brno, with 3-7cm of snow expected.

The weather on Wednesday will be variable with heavy clouds and snow showers, with more steady snowfall in the mountains. Lowest night temperatures will range from 0 to -4°C, and highest daily temperatures will be between -1 and +3°C.

The forecast on Thursday is cloudy to overcast with occasional snow showers. Daily highs will be from -4 to 0°C and lowest night temperatures will range between -3 and -7°C.

On Friday, the forecast predicts similar weather as Thursday with cloudy to overcast skies and occasional snow or snow showers. However, temperatures will fall further on Friday. The highest daily temperatures will be between -5 to -1°C and the lowest temperatures at night will be from -6 to -10°C, or as low as -13°C when cloud cover reduces temporarily.

The weather forecast for the weekend anticipates cloudy to overcast skies, with occasional snow showers and sporadic precipitation. The lowest night temperatures will range from -8 to -13°C and as low as -16°C when cloud cover reduces. The highest temperatures during the day will be between -7 and -2°C.