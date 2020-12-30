















In the first wave of vaccinations, priority will be given to clients and staff of nursing homes, in the case of vaccines not used by health professionals. The South Moravian Region plans to create a network of individual facilities according to demand. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Brno, Dec 30 (BD) – At a meeting of the South Moravian Region’s Crisis Staff on Tuesday, a target was set to vaccinate 50,000 people in the region during January.

“We want to issue 50,000 doses in January, which is the most in the country after Prague. Vaccinations should be provided by special professional teams from both South Moravian teaching hospitals, which should travel daily to individual facilities. Teams from the key regional hospitals in Znojmo, Břeclav and Kyjov should also be involved,” said South Moravian Governor Jan Grolich.

The work of the vaccination staff should be facilitated by advance completion of consent forms and other necessary administration, allowing health professionals to start vaccination immediately.

“We now need to resolve two things with Prague that relate to the next phase of vaccination for the public: the establishment of a central call center so that those without internet can apply for vaccination, especially seniors, and funding for a large vaccination facility at the Brno exhibition center. The vaccination plan envisages that it will be created, but so far it is outside the category of set funding,” said Grolich.

At the last meeting of the Crisis Staff, a vaccination team was set up, composed of representatives of teaching hospitals, regional hospitals, and employees of the regional office, and chaired by Professor Petr Husa, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at University Hospital Brno. All records will be maintained by the Regional Office of the South Moravian Region.

The next meeting of the Regional Crisis Staff is planned for the first week of January 2021.