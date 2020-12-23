















CzechTourism has launched videos in foreign markets to attract visitors to the country next year, with the tagline: ‘See you in 2021’. The US market, one of the most important for inbound tourism, was the first to see the advert broadcast on a major TV station, as well as on the large-screen ABC TV in Times Square, New York. Photo credit: ZM / BD.

Czech Rep., Dec 23 (BD) – CzechTourism has launched a video on social media in over 20 countries across the globe, to promote the Czech Republic to foreign visitors. The agency also launched a TV campaign earlier in December in the United States, one of the biggest markets for overseas visitors. The videos use the tagline: ‘See you in 2021’ and aim to stimulate tourism into the Czech Republic in 2021.

“We want to keep the Czech Republic in the consciousness of potential tourists who – if the pandemic situation develops positively – could visit us in the summer season next year. That is why we are combining a Christmas spot and wishes for happy holidays with information about the best spring and summer destinations. The research available suggests that people’s desire to travel is not declining, quite the contrary. As soon as it is safe again, people will want to go on holiday, and the Czech Republic wants to be ready for the tough future competition for tourists,” said František Reismüller, Director of CzechTourism’s foreign representations and B2B cooperation department.

The US market was the first to see the video, broadcast on ABC TV and on the large ABC TV screen in Times Square in New York. The US is among the most important overseas markets for inbound tourism and brought CZK 7.82 billion to the Czech economy in 2018.

“The placement of a Christmas video with images of the Czech Republic in Times Square is a unique opportunity in this period. Due to the COVID pandemic, only New Yorkers or US tourists are currently in Times Square. That is, exactly the people we are targeting,” said Michaela Claudino, CzechTourism’s Director of foreign representation for USA and Canada.

According to CzechTourism, there were 584,000 visitors from the United States to the Czech Republic in 2019. US tourists spent almost 1.5 million nights in accommodation, which is half a million more than Chinese visitors, 612,000 of whom visited the Czech Republic last year. US tourists stay for three to four nights and spend CZK 1,400 per day on average while visiting, plus CZK 3,000 prior to the trip on expenses such as flights and accommodation.

See the video here: