















Despite the state of emergency and epidemiological situation, stores in the Czech Republic are allowed to open on the morning of Christmas Eve this Thursday. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Dec 22 (BD) – Traditionally, Czechs celebrate Christmas on the eve of December 24th. The following two days, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, are official state holidays. Stores will close earlier on New Year’s Eve and will be closed all day on New Year’s Day.

The opening times in large stores on national holidays are subject to the Retail Sales Act of 2016, which requires stores larger than 200m.sq to close by noon on December 24th, and all day on December 25th-26th, and on January 1st. Several supermarkets will remain open on the morning of December 24th.

Opening Times of Large Stores on December 24th

Tesco – open until 11am, but online shopping is closed.

Globus Hypermarket – open until 11:30am

Makro – open until 11:30am

Kaufland – open until 11:45am

Albert – open until 11:45am

Billa – open until 12pm

Lidl – closed

Penny – closed

All stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and will then operate on regular hours until New Year’s Eve on December 31st, before closing for New Year’s Day.

Some stores will close early on New Year’s Eve: Tesco, Lidl, Globus, Penny and Billa will close at 5pm, and Makro, Kaufland and Albert will close at 6pm.