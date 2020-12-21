















Flights from the United Kingdom to the Czech Republic are suspended as of midday on Monday, due to a new variant of coronavirus which is said to be far more contagious. As of Sunday afternoon, travellers returning from the United Kingdom must undergo a ten day quarantine. Photo credit: Freepik / Stock photo.

Czech Rep., Dec 21 (BD) – The Ministry of Health announced this morning that as of noon, Monday 21st December, no flights from Great Britain will land in the Czech Republic. Several countries have cancelled connections with the United Kingdom due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in the south of England.

Od 12 hodin nesmí do České republiky přiletět žádné letadlo z Velké Británie. Lety z této destinace jsou zastaveny. — Ministerstvo zdravotnictví (@ZdravkoOnline) December 21, 2020

People arriving in the Czech Republic who have recently been in the UK will have to go into self-isolation for ten days.

⚠️ WARNING for travellers coming to Czechia from the 🇬🇧United Kingdom. Czech Ministry of Health has ordered compulsory 10-day quarantine. Restriction applies from today 3:30 PM. Quarantine can be terminated no earlier than the fifth day with a negative PCR test. — Czech MFA (@CzechMFA) December 20, 2020

According to the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the new variant is 70% more transmissible than existing strains.