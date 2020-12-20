The sellers who would normally have a stand on Zelny Trh have turned to an online solution. Markets have been heavily affected by the anti-epidemic measures, and the e-shop provides an opportunity to support the artisans and gift-makers who could not have a stall this advent. Photo credit: KB / BD.

Brno, Dec 20 (BD) – Due to the anti-epidemic measures, the number of spaces for Christmas stalls has been limited, and not all sellers were able to have a stand on Zelny Trh this advent. The Brno Markets website offers a virtual alternative for artisans and gift-makers to sell their traditional products.

Christmas shoppers can find all that they might expect to have seen at the Christmas markets online this year with support from the City of Brno and the Promoplanet organization. The website features links to the market sellers’ offers, contact details and e-shops.Even though Christmas is just around the corner, the products can be bought all-year round. A wide variety of traditional Czech products including jewellery, ceramics, bath salts, toys, bells, art and decorations can be found on the Brno Markets website.